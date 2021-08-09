Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown encouraged by play at safety

Louisville defensive coordinator spoke to the media following the second practice of fall camp, and he was excited when talking about his defense.

Brown is entering his third year calling the defense under Scott Satterfield, and feels good about the talent and experience he has returning from last year.

"We only have about 5 or 6 starters that are back but it still feels like we have a veteran group on that side of the football, minus the safeties. That's the question going into the season."

With that experience, the players are now comfortable in the system, and Brown talked about how that opens things up for him.

"It allows you to do so much more. Now we can get into some exotic things up front. It allows you to be a lot more flexible to do things when you have veterans up front."

Among the guys that are returning on defense, two of the more experienced players are at outside linebacker. Yasir Abdullah and Nike Okeke are both back and Brown is pleased with how those two have looked thus far.

"Those two guys have worked extremely hard. I expect a really good year out of those two. At times you may see both of those guys out on the field together."

Being able to have Abdullah and Okeke on the same side of a front seven gives Louisville a much-needed pass rush boost, as both guys are great at getting to the quarterback.

When it comes to the safety position, there isn't much returning from last year's roster, but Brown still likes what he has at the backend of the defense.

"I am ecstatic with that group. Keeping everything inside and in front of them. That's a big positive in two days. I am very, very pleased with those guys.” Brown mentioned three guys by name (Kenderick Duncan, Qwynnterrio Cole, and Ben Perry) and said those three are "all playing really, really good football."