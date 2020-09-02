CardinalSports - Delayed Reaction: Louisville's schedule starting to take shape

Over the last couple of days, Louisville football's schedule began to take the final steps towards being finalized with times and television details coming out. Let's take a look at the games that are set...

Louisville at Notre Dame

Louisville will take on the Fighting Irish on national television in a 2:30 matchup. I will take this any day of the week. It doesn't get much better than a 2:30 PM kickoff with Notre Dame on NBC. This is a great opportunity for the Cardinals and Satterfield's program to be in the spotlight.

Western Kentucky at Louisville

Louisville will welcome WKU to Cardinal Stadium for the home opener on September 12th at 8PM on the ACC Network. A night game to open the season? Sign me up. Another good spot for Louisville, with the home opener being at night, giving fans all day to get in pregame festivities.

Miami at Louisville

Louisville welcomes the Hurricanes in for either a 3:30 or 7:30 PM tilt on ABC. Again, yes please. The 3:30 time slot is arguably the best time for a football game in my opinion. If that ends up being the case, there won't be any complaints here. If it ends up being a 7:30 kickoff, I don't think fans will have a problem with that, either.

Louisville at Georgia Tech

Louisville getting a Friday night contest with Georgia Tech on ESPN? Again, I like that a lot. Sensing a trend here? No noon games and a plethora of night games - ideal. On top of that, Louisville plays this one on the four letter network, which should draw plenty of attention.

Syracuse at Louisville