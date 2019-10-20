News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 12:53:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Delayed Reaction: Takeaways from Clemson 45 Louisville 10

Mark Ennis • CardinalSports
@MarkEnnis
Publisher

Louisville hosted Clemson Saturday afternoon, and it is safe to say the results were nowhere near what recently encouraged fans were hoping for, even if those results weren't surprising. Clemson ha...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}