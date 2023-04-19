LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville will hold its annual Spring Football Game on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. in L&N Stadium. Admission and parking to the game are free.



The Louisville football program is coming off an eight-win season and a win over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl. The Cardinals return 15 starters from that eight-win team, but have a new head coach in Jeff Brohm, who returns to his hometown after six successful seasons at Purdue.



The Cards bring back leading rusher Jawhar Jordan and three starters on the offensive line to highlight the offensive side of the ball. Leading the nation in sacks last season, the Cards return defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, who recorded 6.0 sacks, and four defensive starters in the backfield in Jarvis Brownlee, Quincy Riley, Josh Minkins and M.J. Griffin.



Fans can watch the spring contest live on ACCNX, (ACC Network Extra) a streaming platform complementary to ACCN. It is accessible with your TV provider credentials through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.



Gates to L&N Stadium will open at 6 p.m., with seating available only in the 100 and 200 sections of the lower bowl of L&N Stadium. Tailgate lots will be open to the public beginning at 2 p.m. Fans are encouraged to park in Bronze Lots C, B, and D and enter the stadium through Gates 1-6.



The Alley, located across from L&N Stadium, is scheduled to open at 2 p.m. highlighted by a "Half Off Sale". UofL merchandise, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, youth apparel, mock game jerseys and other miscellaneous items will be marked down at 50 percent. The Alley Bar will begin serving to the public beginning at 2 p.m., with live music and food trucks to follow at 4 p.m.



Season tickets for the seven-game home slate are on sale for as low as $20 per game. In addition to cost savings over single game tickets, you will receive access to all free Season Ticket Membership benefits including, special ticket opportunities, annual membership gifts, customized member perks, concessions specials, priority access to UofL events, and flexible payment plans and digital ticket management. For additional information visit gocards.com/fbstm or email sales@gocards.com for more info.



Season ticket information can be obtained by logging onto: https://am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/virtual-venue/MjNGQg==



In addition to the seven-game home slate, which features games versus Notre Dame and Kentucky, the Cards will make the short trip to Lucas Oil Stadium for a game against Indiana – the first match-up between these two schools since 1986. Tickets for the Sept. 16 showdown can be purchased here - https://am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/ism/RkIwOTE2