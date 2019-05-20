Louisville baseball heads to Durham for the ACC Tournament as the conference's top seed. Nevertheless, the ACC's season baseball awards don't exactly reflect Louisville's team dominance this season. Sophomore Reid Detmers was named the conference's Pitcher of the Year but was the team's only player to be named the first team all-conference team. Three player were named to the All-ACC Second Team while two more were named Third Team All-ACC.

Detmers, the left-handed ace for the Louisville staff all season, finished the year 11-2 with an ACC leading ERA of 2.42. He led the ACC in strikeouts with 138 while holding opposing hitters to a .170 batting average for the season. Detmers' season was good enough to make him a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the College Baseball Foundation's National Pitcher of the Year Award.

Juniors Logan Wyatt and Michael McAvene, and freshman Alex Binelas were named to the All-ACC Second Team. Binelas, who was also named to the ACC All-Freshman team, led the team in home runs with 13 and was second on the team in RBI at52. Wyatt was one of the team's most consistent bats, near the team lead in almost all hitting statistical categories while leading the team in OBP%. McAvene led the team in saves and WHIP.

Second baseman Justin Lavey and shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald were named to ACC's Third-Team All-conference team.