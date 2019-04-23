I don’t know all the facts about Dr. Ramsey’s behavior as president of the Foundation board, but I do know that everything he did was overseen by a group of reputable citizens of our community.

Many of them were people I know and not a one of them is somebody I wouldn’t trust to oversee the universities finances. That’s one of the reasons I disagree with the decision to sue Dr. Ramsey. But there are ten other reasons that I can think of that screams, “This makes no sense”.



Keeps negativity about UofL in the spotlight. The school has already been made the ‘poster child’ for the Adidas paying scandal due to the haste in firing Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich. The administration should lay low for a while and let some of the real miscreants steal the spotlight.

Hurts morale. For the next few months and maybe years the lawsuit will be the primary story about UofL athletics while student-athletes are working hard to win on the field. How discouraged must coaches feel to see their university suing their ex-president?

Makes it tough on the new president. How can Neeli go to former Ramsey supporters and plead for support. Does she really want to be answering questions about the present BOT suing her predecessor?

Hurts fund-raising. Jim Ramsey raised a lot of money for the university. What’s the chance those benefactors will consider giving to the university while the school is suing the person they entrusted to use their money wisely.

What is the school suing for? What is the school trying to accomplish? Do they want Ramsey to repay monies? Do they want to shame the ex-president? Is this a vendetta by present administrators that didn’t like Ramsey’s vision for the university? The state auditor audited the Foundation and found no illegal actions by Dr. Ramsey.

Cost’s money. How much money will it cost for the university to pursue this lawsuit? How much will it cost Ramsey? The present administration has criticized Ramsey for not using foundation money wisely. Is this lawsuit a wise use of donor’s money?

Paints Jim Ramsey as a criminal. Is that the legacy the university wants for a president that served the school for 14 years and is a life-long Louisvillian? All the good things he did for the school will be forever obscured by this lawsuit.

Punishes good intentions. Does anyone that truly knows Jim Ramsey believe that he really embezzled money from the Foundation? That’s what the lawsuit insinuates. I talked to Jim Ramsey often and he was concerned about one thing-how to improve the University of Louisville and move it forward.

Besmirches every person that sat on the Foundation board. Citizens of our community and school representatives sat on that board during Jim Ramsey’s entire tenure and they were OK with his actions. Were they all crooks?

Bad judgment is not a crime. There were many that questioned the bonuses that the board was rewarding Dr. Ramsey and Ms. Smith but in conversations with those close to the situation it was not illegal, it was unwise.

Let’s move on.