☑️ Ties program single-game point record (47 PTS) ☑️ Ties program single-game field goals made (17 FG) ☑️ Sets program record for most 3👌 in a game (11 3FG) ☑️ Sets ACC record for most 3👌 in a game And it's not over yet ... #NiteNite pic.twitter.com/dNswbTd382

As incredible as Durr was throughout the night, it was a strong team win for the Cardinals.

Louisville is almost assured of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, given a decent result in the upcoming ACC Tournament. The Cardinals' last game is Sunday at Pittsburgh, and then they'll play their first two NCAA Tournament games at home at the KFC Yum! Center.