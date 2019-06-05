In case you don’t follow college baseball, take my word for it-East Carolina is a really good baseball team. Not only do they have the same 47-16 record as UofL they are ranked 6th in the RPI, four spots ahead of the Cards. Without a doubt, they are the best team in college baseball that wasn't given a national seed.

Playing in the AAC kept ECU from being ranked even higher than their usual ranking (just below Louisville in most polls). But their out of conference schedule is as tough as any team in the country including three games against UCLA, the consensus top team in the country with Vanderbilt. They have wins over Ole Miss, Duke, sweeps of Maryland, UCF, USF and UConn (a team the Cards lost to twice). They defeated ACC foe and rival UNC 9-5 in Chapel Hill as well as NC State 9-2 in Greenville making them the best college baseball team in North Carolina. They are 3-1 against three of the top teams in the ACC, all tournament bound.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .297, six points higher than the Cards. They hold opponents to a .243 average well above the Cards .214. They have 68 home runs on the season compared to theCards 51, although their stadium is 10 feet shorter down both lines and 15 feet shorter to center. They have a team ERA of 3.68 compared to the Cards 3.65. Jake Agnos is their ace starter and has a 2.02 ERA compared to the Card’s ace Reid Detmers who has a 2.96 ERA. Detmers has 156 strikeouts in 100 innings and Agnos has 140 in 98 innings.