Edge rusher Adonijah Green becomes the 1st member of Louisville's '23 class

Cedar Grove defensive end Adonijah Green becomes the first commitment of Louisville's 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Cards over Kentucky, Indiana, Purdue, Pittsburgh, and Georgia tech. It's hasn't been a secret that Louisville was in a good spot for Green and today, on Christmas Eve, he made his commitment public.

Green became a hot commodity in the Summer of 2021 when Pitt became the first Power Five team to offer. Shortly thereafter Georgia Tech, USC, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Indiana, Purdue, and most recently Kentucky, extended scholarship offers.

In November, Green made an unofficial visit to Louisville and the Card's coaching staff made a strong impression on the young edge rusher.

"I really like the atmosphere at Louisville and I'm building a good relationship with coach (Mark) Ivey and Erin (Hodges)," said Green at the time.

He has also gone on the record saying that he sees Louisville's 3-4 defense as a good fit for his skill set.