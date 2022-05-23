Eight Cardinals Named All-ACC, Usher Defensive Player of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team had a slew of student-athletes recognized on Monday as the Atlantic Coast Conference postseason awards were announced.



Levi Usher took home the conference's Defensive Player of the Year award and was one of eight Cardinals named to the All-Conference teams. Louisville lead all programs with the eight selections and are the most for the Cards since also getting eight in 2017.



Usher, Jared Poland, Michael Prosecky and Dalton Rushing were all second team selections. Christian Knapczyk, Cameron Masterman, Ben Metzinger and Jack Payton were each named to the third team. Logan Beard was also voted to the ACC All-Freshman team.

