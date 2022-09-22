LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Eight outstanding individuals will be inducted into the University of Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Angel's Envy Bourbon Club.

The list includes Tony Belt (2005-10), a seven-time NCAA All-American, Andre Black (2005-09), an NCAA Triple Jump Champion; Jazz Covington (2003-07), the school's fourth all-time scorer; Chris Dominguez, the school's all-time leader in runs batted in; Dana McCarty (2007-11), a two-time NCAA Champion; Eric Whitlatch (1996-99), winner of eight conference titles; Nicole Youman (2007-10), who holds the school record for assists; Dr. Ray Shea, long-time football team physician.

The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the induction ceremony to follow. Tickets are $50 per person, or $500 for a table of 10, and may be purchased online through "My Cardinal Account" at GoCards.com specifically at this link. Additional information may be obtained via email at ronee@gocards.com or by calling 502-852-2015. The inductees will also be recognized at the Cardinals' Nov, 5 game against James Madison.