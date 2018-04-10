One of the top recruits in Kentucky for 2019, JJ Weaver from Louisville Moore High, says he is wide open in his recruitment.

I don’t have a top schools yet, my Recruiting is %100 open, I will be committing November 30 so I will be dropping my top 8 in between August or September! And I made a decision I will be graduating high school early in December!! Thanks for the great support @coachreader

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect has offers from Louisville, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Purdue and Vanderbilt among others.

Weaver has frequently visited Louisville for games and practices over the last year.