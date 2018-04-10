Ticker
{{content.title}}
football

Elite local recruit says he's wide open

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

One of the top recruits in Kentucky for 2019, JJ Weaver from Louisville Moore High, says he is wide open in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect has offers from Louisville, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Purdue and Vanderbilt among others.

Weaver has frequently visited Louisville for games and practices over the last year.

