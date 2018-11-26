Louisville coach Jeff Walz told 790 KRD that Yacine Diop is out for the season with a torn ACL. Diop will have surgery soon.

Diop went down during Louisville's Friday showdown with Top 25-ranked Arizona State. She did not return to that game or play in Louisville's win over Hartford on Saturday.

"We just learned last night that she has a torn ACL," Walz confirmed on Monday morning on 790 KRD with Howie Lindsey. "She'll be out the rest of the season, and she'll have surgery as soon as she is able to."

Walz said Diop could be granted a medical redshirt if she would like, but she could also work to recover and choose to go directly to the pro ranks as well. Walz said it depends on how quickly she recovers.

Diop transferred to Louisville from Pittsburgh as a graduate transfer.