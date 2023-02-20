GREENSBORO, N.C. — Louisville men’s basketball senior guard El Ellis has been named ACC Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.





This is the first weekly award of Ellis’ career, and he’s the first Cardinal to earn Player of the Week honors since David Johnson did so on Dec. 28, 2020.





Ellis averaged 24.5 points and 4.5 rebounds last week across Louisville’s 83-73 win over Clemson on Saturday and its narrow 61-58 loss to No. 7 Virginia on Wednesday.





The Durham, N.C., native played 78 of 80 possible minutes in both games and shot 55% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 85% from the free-throw line.





Ellis scored a game-high 28 points in Saturday’s win over Clemson, leading the Cardinals to victory on the same night the program honored its historic 2013 team.





On Wednesday, he tallied 21 points, four rebounds and three assists against Virginia as Louisville nearly pulled the top-10 upset.





Ellis has scored 82 total points across his last three games for an average of 27.3 points per contest. He’s one of five Cardinals since 1992 to record a season with at least 485 points and 123 assists, and his scoring average of 18.0 points per game is tied for the fifth-highest by a Louisville player since 1992.





This is the second weekly award of the season for the Cardinals. Redshirt freshman Mike James was named Rookie of the Week on Jan. 9.





Tonight will be a homecoming for Ellis as he and Louisville visit Duke at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.



