LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville defensive coordinator Ron English was named on the 15 semifinalists for the 2023 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced on Monday.





Leading the defense at Louisville for the second time, English’s unit has been instrumental in guiding the Cardinals to a 10-1 overall record and a 7-1 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference which was good for second place in the league. The Cardinals clinched their first appearance in the ACC title game with a 38-31 win over Miami on Saturday and will take on No. 4 Florida State on Dec. 2 in Charlotte, N.C.





English has spearheaded a defense that has been one of the best in the country. Louisville enters Saturday’s finale against Kentucky with a top 25 defense, yielding an average of just 317.0 yards per game. They have held six opponents to less than 300 yards of total offense this season and opponents are allowing just 5.2 yards per play.





The scoring defense has been among one of the stingiest, allowing just 18.4 points per game. Louisville has limited six opponents to 20 or fewer points and posted a pair of shutouts. Louisville blanked Duke, which was ranked No. 20 at the time, 23-0 at L&N Stadium. The Cardinals also limited Virginia Tech to three points in a 34-3 win.





Against the run, English’s defense has been just as tough, ranking 12th in the country and second in the ACC, allowing just 98.0 yards per game.





The Cardinals close the regular season on Saturday at Noon when intra-state rival Kentucky invades L&N Stadium.



