Examining the possibility of Luke Fickell as Louisville's next coach
Now that Louisville's top target, Jeff Brohm, turned down Vince Tyra's offer to be the Cardinals' next head football coach, we are left picking up the pieces of what could have been and looking tow...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news