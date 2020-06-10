“I have family that’s back in Louisville but I just love the environment in the Yun center, the fans and I see a chance to go to the NBA from Louisville,” Pettiford told RIvals.com about his decision. “They have just told me that I am tough, true point guard that can guard and run the offense and lead a team.”

Explosive point guard Bobby Pettiford of Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville told Rivals.com that he will be playing his college ball for the Cardinals just a month or so after receiving a scholarship offer.

Louisville and Chris Mack landed their second pledge from the class of 2021 on Wednesday.

One of the most athletic point guards in the class of 2021, Pettiford currently sits just outside of the Rivals150, but is a guard with big upside.

Pettiford is at his best attacking the paint. Once in the area of the rim he can use explosive leaping ability, above average body control and toughness to either go over, around or through contact. If there's not an opportunity to finish at the rim, he's an unselfish passer who does an excellent job of finding open shooters and delivering crisp passes.

He can get a little bit loose with the dribble at times or rely too much on his athleticism. His jumper isn't his strength, but the form is fine and he's certainly got to be respected beyond the three-point line. On the defensive end, his instincts and quickness make him a potential lock down guy at the point.

Pettiford joins Chicago forward Bryce Hopkins who ranks among the top 35 players nationally in Louisville's 2021 class.

