LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The first season with a sparkling new end zone expansion, an earlier entrance to parking lots for the opening game, and value menu concession options are among the items that University of Louisville football fans will notice when the Cardinals kick off their first home game of the season on Sept. 8 against Indiana State at 7 p.m.



Stadium Expansion

The north end zone expansion has completed the stadium bowl and provided many new fan experience opportunities. The expansion includes 800 modern club seats, 68 new premium loge level boxes and 12 exclusive field level suites. Two new 40-foot by 80-foot LED video boards in the north end zones and a new 24-foot by 92-foot video board in the south end zone provide high resolution video content. An additional of four (4) new ribbon boards are in place throughout the stadium seating bowl. All seating within the stadium are chair back seats, making it the only university owned and operated football stadium in the nation with that feature.

Stadium Parking Lots Open at Noon Saturday

Fans with reserved parking passes in the UofL lots surrounding the stadium can enter the lots beginning at noon on Saturday, a special early entrance two hours ahead of the regular five-hour opening time for the parking lots.

Card March

Fans continue to have an opportunity to greet the Cardinals and cheer them on as the team enters the stadium with the pregame Card March. The team will be dropped off on the south side of the Denny Crum Overpass on Central Avenue two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff at each game (4:45 p.m. for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against Indiana State). With the assistance of the UofL marching band and spirit groups, the team will walk from the Green Lot, through the tunnel and into Cardinal Stadium. Fans are invited to arrive early and create an entrance way for the players as they head into the stadium.

Value Menu Pricing

Among the variety of food and beverage options is a new value menu for fans at marked concession stands. Five key concession item prices have been reduced for the season to $3, including a hot dog, popcorn, pretzel, 20-ounce soft drink and bottled water. Multiple menu items will remain available at varying prices in addition to the value selections.

Happy Hour Prices

To promote early entrance to the stadium, gates will open two hours prior to kick off – 5 p.m. -- for the Sept. 8 home opener against Indiana State with special Happy Hour pregame drink prices available. Fans arriving early can purchase a draft beer for $2 on the Norton Terrace and $3 on the concourses throughout the stadium.

Fireworks

Celebrations in the south end zone will be much louder this year. Fireworks during pregame and after Louisville touchdowns have been relocated from above the Schnellenberger Complex to the roof of the Norton Terrace.

Team Runout

The team will leave the locker room and walk through fans in the new Adidas Club and field suites, as they make their way to the field for kickoff. Speakers, lighting and graphic design have been installed to increase the atmosphere. Using the new videoboards, fans will get a never seen before look at the real-time energy in the tunnel before the team bursts onto the field.

New Uniforms: Hometown Love

The team will be sporting new adidas A1 Primeknit uniforms this season that are engineered for top speed. Additionally, the new design aims to improve mobility, flexibility and the ability to keep players as cool as possible. The inside of the jersey also features silicone grips to keep pads in place. Beyond functionality, Louisville’s new uniforms pay homage to the City of Louisville’s beloved flag by including tone-on-tone fleur-de-lis and the circle of stars on each side of the player’s torso.

Magnetic Wanding

Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early, as magnetic wanding is part of the entry process for all patrons at all gates on game days for security measures. Upon entering the queue at the stadium gates, fans will be asked to empty their pockets prior to being wanded by a security guard. Cell phones, keys or other metal objects are examples of items that should be held in one's hands over the head while being scanned.

Clear Bag Policy

A clear bag policy remains in place for Cardinal Stadium. Fans are encouraged not to bring any bags inside the stadium; however, each ticket holder is allowed one small clutch purse (no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches) and one large clear bag, either a one-gallon clear Ziploc-style storage bag or a 12 x 6 x 12 inches clear tote bag. The policy, which includes all UofL athletics venues on campus, is similar to one instituted at all NFL and many collegiate venues in recent years, enhancing security procedures to ensure a safe environment.

Diaper bags (with child) are permitted and subject to a thorough security inspection. A clear bag is strongly recommended for bringing diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children. An exception will be made to allow medical items that cannot be transported in a clear bag into the venue. Medically necessary items or equipment may be brought to the game, but the bags or equipment must be inspected and tagged by security supervisors at the entry gates.

Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags or other items to their vehicle prior to stadium entry. There is no check-in location for prohibited bags at the stadium.

All media representatives with necessary bags and equipment must enter the stadium at Gate 7B to have each item inspected and tagged prior to entering the stadium.

Approved clear tote bags are available for purchase from Cardinal Authentic, the store located at Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. For additional inquiries on purchasing bags from Cardinal Authentic, call 502-852-3002. Fans are reminded that a standard, one-gallon clear Ziploc-style storage bag is approved. Fans may also bring appropriately sized clear tote bags they have previously obtained at other venues.

No Tobacco Products

Fans are also advised that the use of tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and vaping, is strictly prohibited in all UofL facilities, as well as within 50 feet of an exterior gate or entrance. There are no designated smoking areas within Cardinal Stadium and re-entry is prohibited. All UofL athletic facilities are part of the UofL tobacco-free campus.

Customer Relations

Patrons who need assistance before they enter the stadium can look for our new Customer Relations staff that will be located throughout the stadium parking lots. These staff members will be available to answer questions and relay information to the stadium command center on game days to help make everyone's tailgating experience the best it can be.

Customer Relations Booths can be found at Sections 108, 120, 132, 443 and on the UPS Flight Deck near the south elevators. Services offered at the Customer Relations booths include but are not limited to:

• Providing general information assistance

• Tag-A-Kid / At-Risk Adult ID Program

• Lost and found

• Guest feedback forms

• Family / Assisted restroom entry codes

• Purchase game day program

• Curtained area for mothers to breast feed their children within Customer Relations Booths located at Sections 108, 120 and 132.

Post Game Taxi Stand:

Once again in 2018, UofL along with LMPD will work with both Yellow and Taxi 7 to provide a post-game taxi stand for fans to grab a ride home. Located on the east-bound lanes of Central Ave., fans can access the taxi stand by walking up the Central Ave stairs on the south side of Central Ave. after walking through the Card March tunnel. Taxis will begin staging approx. 30 minutes prior to the end of each game.

Uber / Lyft Drop-off & Pick-up Protocols:

Starting in 2018, fans will be able to use both Uber and Lyft to come to and from games. A dedicated drop-off and pick-up location has been created on 3rd street at Jim Patterson Stadium. Access to this lot will be via 3rd street only from either Central Ave or University Blvd. to the Brook St. overpass.