In an effort to give fans a chance to see their team before the start of the season, coach Bobby Petrino set up a preview day, Aug. 11.

The Louisville Football Season Preview will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 in Cardinal Stadium. Fans activities on the field are scheduled from 6-7 p.m. before the team begins its open workout.

According to Petrino, the team will have a "skills showcase," which lasts until 8:15 p.m., whch will feature a position-by-position look at the Cardinals.

Following practice, Petrino and the Cardinals will be available to sign autographs on the field for approximately 45 minutes. Schedule posters will be distributed at the entrances.

Gates to the preview will open at 6 p.m., and fans should enter the stadium through gates 4-8.