HOUSTON – The fourth-ranked University of Louisville baseball team earned its second straight ranked win on Saturday, defeating No. 10 TCU 3-2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Louisville (9-1) improved to 2-0 at the 2023 Shriners Children's College Classic and will take on Michigan on Sunday at noon ET.

Making his first start in a Louisville uniform, junior Greg Farone dominated on Saturday. The southpaw pitched around a pair of walks in the first inning, but settled in and shut down the TCU offense.

The first batter of the second inning reached on a throwing error after a strikeout. From there, Farone retired the next 18 batters he faced on his way to seven shutout innings.

Farone (1-0) struck out nine, allowing just two hits and exited following a leadoff single in the eighth inning. TCU (6-4) hit a two-run homer to plate the lone run charged to Farone on the day.

The Louisville offense recorded 13 hits for the second consecutive day in Houston, but runs were at a premium Saturday.

Jack Payton put the Cards on the board in the third with an opposite field two-run home run, his fourth of the season, matching his season total from last year.

Matt Klein then extended the lead to 3-0 with a double into left-centerfield in the fourth the scored Gavin Kilen from first.

The three runs would be enough, as Tate Kuehner took care of the last six outs for his first save of the season.

Kilen led the Cardinals with a 3-for-4 showing at the plate. Payton, Christian Knapczyk, Isaac Humphrey and Logan Beard all had a pair of hits.