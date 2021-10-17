FILM REVIEW: Adjustments needed following bye week

Louisville's bye week came at an extremely important point in the season. Halfway through the 12 games, Louisville sits at 3-3, and if adjustments aren't made, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, the losses could pile up. Let's take a look at some film from the loss to Virginia:



FIRST DEFENSIVE SERIES

Alright, so this is the first defensive drive of the game. I'm showing you all this clip, mainly because it's a four-man rush, and Abdullah gets home. By rushing four, Abdullah is able to get a one-on-one matchup with the tackle, and he beats him inside for the sack. Abdullah does a great job of extending his hands, and then rips through to get free.



Here is the first third and long of the opening series. Virginia needs 16 yards to pick up the first down, and Louisville goes with a three-man rush. None of the three pass rushers get anywhere near Armstrong, and the quarterback is able to pat the ball multiple times. The pass rush is part of the problem here, but the bigger issue is that the corner to that side of the field decides to break on the running back out of the backfield. You have to know where the first down marker is, and in a down and distance like that, there's no reason to come up on a five-yard out. Louisville looks to be in Cover 2 here, so yes, theoretically the flats are the corner's zone, but you have to sink a little bit to give your safety time to come over the top.



A few plays later, Louisville forces Virginia into another third and long. Again, Louisville only rushes three, and Virginia converts. The secondary looks to be man-to-man underneath, with a two-deep safety look in the back. First, the pass rush gets no penetration. Second, the corner is playing 10 yards off the ball, and Virginia runs a quick slant right at the sticks for an easy throw and catch. This is the conservative mentality that ended up breaking Louisville. You can't let the receiver run his route with no interruption.



SECOND QUARTER

This is why it's so frustrating for fans --- you see glimpses and flashes, even from the defense. It's third and long, and Louisville dials up a blitz with four guys up front, plus a linebacker and a defensive back. Jack Fagot comes off the edge and is able to get the sack.



THIRD QUARTER

Like the clip above, it's 3rd and 10, and Louisville brings six guys, and while they don't get the sack, they bother Armstrong just enough. The quarterback feels the pressure, and forces a throw leading to an interception. Again, the aggressive, blitzing play calling pays off, and the movement from the Louisville front creates a turnover.



It's 3rd and 20, and unlike the 3rd and 16 on the very first drive of the game, Louisville brings six instead of three. They have a five-man front, and bring a linebacker on a delayed blitz after the running back stays in to block. Louisville gets the sack, and gets off the field.



FOURTH QUARTER

Onto the fourth quarter. It's 3rd and 11, and Louisville has five guys across the line of scrimmage. All five come on a blitz, Armstrong feels the pressure, and has to get rid of the ball earlier than he wanted. Louisville is able to make the play to get to fourth down.



We're now on the game-winning drive for Virginia. It's fourth and six, and Louisville brings three, and essentially wastes two defensive backs by sending them as Armstrong is releasing the ball. Armstrong has way too much time, the offensive line doesn't have anything to think about, and the Cavaliers convert to keep the game alive.



Fourth and eight. Game on the line. Louisville brings just three, Armstrong sits in the pocket, the slot receiver runs to the chains and sits down in the hole. It's pitch and catch when a quarterback has nobody even close to him.

