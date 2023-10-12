While the coaching staff and players have turned their attention to Pittsburgh, us in the media can continue to dissect Louisville's dominant win over Notre Dame. Here are a handful of plays that stood out, and why the stood out:



FIRST QUARTER: Plummer to Thrash for six

Watch Jamari Thrash at the bottom of the clip. That's about as good of a release as you'll see against an elite corner. Thrash has the Notre Dame defender turned around within seconds of the ball being snapped. The second thing to note here is that Jack Plummer does an excellent job of stepping up in the pocket and rolling to his right. Plummer's ability to move and get his feet set allows him to deliver a perfect pass.



Here's another view. Thrash sees Plummer scrambling, and breaks off his route. Great quarterback play, great football IQ from the receiver.



SECOND QUARTER: Gillotte bull rush

Louisville brings in an extra pass rusher on third and long. They have Stephen Herron on one end, Kam Wilson on the other end, and then they have Ramon Puryear and Ashton Gillotte inside. Gillotte is lined up over the left guard. BULL. RUSH. Fires his arms. Shoots his hands. Everything you want to see. Gillotte just man-handled Notre Dame's left guard and pushes him right back into Sam Hartman.



THIRD QUARTER: Jawhar Jordan house call

Louisville is in a pistol look, but has a full back and tight end to the strong side of the formation. Nate Kurisky gets a solid down block to seal the edge, but the play is made by fullback Duane Martin who gets a clean hit on the free defender. Great play design to have the tight end block down, allowing the edge defender to come free. The fullback picks him up, and Jordan is off to the races. Also, watch the Notre Dame safety try to take an angle on Jawhar Jordan. Poof. One cut. Safety whiff. Jaws gone.



That's how you draw up a stretch run. Chris Bell makes a key block on the corner, too. All around perfect execution.



FOURTH QUARTER: Jawhar Jordan house call (again)

The big boys up front are moving people. But the guy that springs this run is right guard Austin Collins, as he blows a very good defensive tackle in Howard Cross III off the ball and creates a huge hole for Jawhar Jordan to run through. Big boy football. Jawhar Jordan hits the hole and is gone.



FOURTH QUARTER: Ben Perry clamps Notre Dame tight end