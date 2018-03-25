The Louisville women rolled past Oregon State 76-43 in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four Sunday.

The Cardinals' defense forced Oregon State into 35 percent shooting and 17 turnovers as Louisville pushed a seven-point halftime lead into a 33-point win.

Louisville All-American Asia Durr has 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting while All-ACC power forward Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points. The Cardinals also got double fifure scoring from Sam Fuehring with 14 and Arica Carter with 10.

Oregon State was out-matched. The Beavers turned Louisville over just three times and didn't score a point off of turnovers. Louisville ended up with 24 points off of the Beavers' miscues.

Louisville will play in the Final Four Friday in Columbus.



