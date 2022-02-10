FINAL STATS: Louisville loses sixth straight

How the loss to Notre Dame looked on paper:

It's gone from bad to worse as Louisville has lost six straight for the first time since 1991.

- Jae'Lyn Withers tied a career high scoring 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting, and he did most of his damage around the rim. It's evident that Withers is much more productive closer to the basket, rather than floating on the perimeter.



- JJ Traynor played for the first time in ACC play, and made the most of his 8 minutes of playing time. Mike Pegues said following the game that Traynor had his 'best two practices of the year' leading up to this one.

- Louisville got next to nothing from Sydney Curry and Matt Cross, as the two combined for zero points and two rebounds.

- Malik Williams returned from a two-game suspension, and was completely ineffective.

- Samuel Williamson did not play, as Mike Pegues called it a 'coach decision.'

- Louisville shot 30 three-pointers, and only made five. That's entirely too many.

