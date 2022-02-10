FINAL STATS: Louisville loses sixth straight
It's gone from bad to worse as Louisville has lost six straight for the first time since 1991.
How the loss to Notre Dame looked on paper:
- Jae'Lyn Withers tied a career high scoring 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting, and he did most of his damage around the rim. It's evident that Withers is much more productive closer to the basket, rather than floating on the perimeter.
- JJ Traynor played for the first time in ACC play, and made the most of his 8 minutes of playing time. Mike Pegues said following the game that Traynor had his 'best two practices of the year' leading up to this one.
- Louisville got next to nothing from Sydney Curry and Matt Cross, as the two combined for zero points and two rebounds.
- Malik Williams returned from a two-game suspension, and was completely ineffective.
- Samuel Williamson did not play, as Mike Pegues called it a 'coach decision.'
- Louisville shot 30 three-pointers, and only made five. That's entirely too many.