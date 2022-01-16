FINAL STATS: Louisville's struggles continue in loss to Pitt
It's gone from bad to worse for Chris Mack and the Louisville basketball team as Louisville dropped their third straight ACC game.
Louisville hasn't lost by 9 or more points to three straight unranked opponents since 1963, per Kelly Dickey.
Pittsburgh hadn't led a single game by double-digits all season, until Saturday.
- Not a single Louisville player had a positive +/- in the game.
- Louisville's bench only scored 9 points.
- Louisville only managed to grab 4 offensive rebounds.
- Louisville only scored on 23 of their 64 offensive possessions.
Not good.
Louisville returns to action on Wednesday when they host Boston College.