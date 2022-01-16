 CardinalSports - FINAL STATS: Louisville's struggles continue in loss to Pitt
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-16 12:59:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

FINAL STATS: Louisville's struggles continue in loss to Pitt

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

It's gone from bad to worse for Chris Mack and the Louisville basketball team as Louisville dropped their third straight ACC game.

Louisville hasn't lost by 9 or more points to three straight unranked opponents since 1963, per Kelly Dickey.

Pittsburgh hadn't led a single game by double-digits all season, until Saturday.

- Not a single Louisville player had a positive +/- in the game.

- Louisville's bench only scored 9 points.

- Louisville only managed to grab 4 offensive rebounds.

- Louisville only scored on 23 of their 64 offensive possessions.

Not good.

Louisville returns to action on Wednesday when they host Boston College.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}