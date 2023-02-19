It wasn't just the play on the court, but the energy and the vibe inside the KFC Yum! Center was closer to what it should be on a regular basis.

For the first time in quite awhile, it felt like the Louisville basketball that we had become accustomed to.

The theme of the 2013 tournament run was 'rise to the occasion' and it was only right that Louisville fans did just that on a night where that team was celebrated.

The announced attendance was 15,157, and no, the upper level wasn't completely full, but the atmosphere was one of the better ones in recent memory.

From the starting-lineup video where Luke Hancock's threes in the 2013 Championship were showed, to the final horn, there was a buzz inside the Yum that simply hadn't been there.

The energy carried into the halftime ceremony, and fans willed this team to a win down the stretch as it looked like Louisville was going to unravel.



Louisville players noticed:

Mike James: “It was amazing. Unbelievable. It just puts a different type of energy in you. After the game, you just want it more and more and more. I don’t even have words for it, it was unbelievable.”

JJ Traynor: “Before the game even started, they put the tribute video for the 2013 team (on the big screen) and Luke (Hancock) hits a 3 and the whole crowd goes “Luuuuuke.” We all looked at each other like, “This is crazy.” I think that really just amped us up, and we were making plays and they got louder. It was a dream. It was a good feeling.”

El Ellis: “It was a good vibe. Guys are excited, guys are happy, because we’ve been through a lot. Just to get a win against a really good team in the ACC was big. Having that crowd out there tonight was amazing. Like Mike said, it’s unexplainable.”

Well done, CardNation.

