First Three Game Times Announced for Louisville Football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville will open the 2022 football season with three straight night games, as announced today by the ACC.



The Cardinals will open league play on the road, kicking off on Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Syracuse. That contest will have an 8 p.m. start time and will be broadcast by the ACC Network.



In week two, head coach Scott Satterfield’s squad will travel to Orlando to face UCF on Friday, Sept. 9 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2. The Cardinals defeated the Knights 42-35 last season at Cardinal Stadium.

The Cardinals will open its home schedule on Friday, Sept. 16 with a visit from ACC foe Florida State. That game will be broadcast on ESPN with a 7 p.m. kick. This is the first time since 2003 that the Cardinals will play two true road games before opening the home schedule on the third week.



