Five 2023 Louisville commits to play in All-American Bowl

Louisville's 2023 class is currently ranked No. 19 nationally by Rivals, but every team ahead of them has more commitments, which weighs heavily into the rankings.

The class has an average star rating of 3.45 as the Cardinals have five four-stars in the fold -- as of now.

Some of Louisville's most talented commitments have announced that they will play in the annual All-American Bowl.

Rueben Owens II made his decision on Monday, joining quarterback Pierce Clarkson, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., tight end Jamari Johnson and cornerback Aaron Williams.

The 2023 All-American Bowl will take place on January 7, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The game will be televised at 1:00 p.m. EST on NBC.