LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville football team landed five preseason all-Atlantic Coast Conference honorees from one of college football’s premier publications, as the 2023 Phil Steele College Football Preview has tabbed center Bryan Hudson, cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, running back Jawhar Jordan, wide receiver Jamari Thrash and offensive tackle Renato Brown for the recognition. Hudson and Brownlee are first team honorees. Jordan and Thrash were named second teamers and Brown is on the fourth team.





A rising senior, Hudson started all 13 games at center a year ago in guiding the UofL offense to an average of 201.0 per game on the ground, which ranked 23rd nationally. A native Georgetown, Ky., Hudson played 852 snaps and recorded the highest performance grade on the offensive line.





Brownlee, in his first season after transferring from Florida State, started all 13 games at cornerback, finishing third on the team with 66 tackles and tied for second with a pair of interceptions. He totaled a season high 11 tackles and four pass break-ups in a win at NC State last year. In a 20-14 win over UCF, Brownlee recorded his first UofL interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.





Jordan earned second team honors at running back and fourth team accolades as a kick returner. Taking over as the team’s top back late in the season, Jordan led the team in rushing with 815 yards and four touchdowns. Named the Most Valuable Player in UofL’s win in the Fenway Bowl, Jordan rushed for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Cincinnati. He closed the season with three consecutive 100-yards games, including a season best 145 yards at Kentucky. As a kick returner, Jordan averaged 25.2 yards a return and scored on a 98-yard return versus NC State.





A transfer from Georgia State, Thrash led the Sun Belt with 1,122 yards receiving, the second-best total in school history. He broke the school record for receiving yards in a game with 213 yards versus Charlotte. In four seasons with the Panthers, Thrash caught 104 passes for 1,752 yards and 12 touchdowns.





A junior, Brown earned all-ACC Honorable Mention accolades after starting 13 games at right tackle. The West Palm Beach, Fla., native tied for the team lead with 53 knockdown blocks and registered a grade of 86 percent.



