CardinalSports - Florida transfer Noah Locke commits to Louisville

Chris Mack and the Louisville basketball program dipped into the transfer market once again to land Florida transfer guard Noah Locke.

Locke announced the decision to choose Louisville through his Twitter account early Sunday morning.

With the departure of Josh Nickelberry, Louisville had a scholarship to fill, and they moved quickly to land the sharp-shooting guard.

During the 2020-2021 season for the Gators, Locke averaged 10.6 points per game in 29 minutes of action in 25 games played.

The 6-foot-3 guard, known for his outside shooting, shot 40.4 percent from three-point range a season ago.

The year before that, Locke shot 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.