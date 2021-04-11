CardinalSports - Florida transfer Noah Locke commits to Louisville

Florida transfer Noah Locke commits to Louisville
Chris Mack and the Louisville basketball program dipped into the transfer market once again to land Florida transfer guard Noah Locke.
Locke announced the decision to choose Louisville through his Twitter account early Sunday morning.
New Home 🙏🏾 #GoCards P&C pic.twitter.com/dMGecHj23X— Noah (@_NoahLocke) April 11, 2021
With the departure of Josh Nickelberry, Louisville had a scholarship to fill, and they moved quickly to land the sharp-shooting guard.
During the 2020-2021 season for the Gators, Locke averaged 10.6 points per game in 29 minutes of action in 25 games played.
The 6-foot-3 guard, known for his outside shooting, shot 40.4 percent from three-point range a season ago.
The year before that, Locke shot 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.
With Louisville awaiting official decisions from Carlik Jones and David Johnson, Locke joins Marshall transfer Jarrod West and JUCO signee El Ellis in the backcourt.
All three transfers coming in, Matt Cross, Jarrod West, and now Noah Locke, can all stretch the floor with the three-point shot.
Credit to Chris Mack for addressing a need, and doing it with quality, proven transfers.
The head coach of the Cardinals reacted to the Locke news, like he usually does with a commitment:
Yum Center open for business! L’s Up!!— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) April 11, 2021
