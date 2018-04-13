Season tickets for the seven-game University of Louisville home football schedule will go on-sale on April 16.

The home slate opens against Indiana State in the newly expanded Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, which will feature three new video boards, brand-new seating in the North end zone, club seats, and 12 field-level suites.

The Cardinals will host a pair of games versus in-state rivals Western Kentucky and Kentucky while facing a challenging home Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with visits from perennial power Florida State, a Friday night game versus Georgia Tech and NC State.

Benefits to season ticket holders include interest-free payment options, per-game ticket savings, priority points (requires annual donation), priority access to bowl games, and the first option to purchase tickets for the 2019 home slate, which features the first visit by Notre Dame and Clemson, the 2017 national champions.

Season tickets, starting as low as $245 are available by visiting the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street, on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.; calling 502-852-5151; purchasing online at www.GoCards.com/fbst, or email tickets@gocards.com.