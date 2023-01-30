LOUISVILLE– The 2023 University of Louisville football spring game is set for 7 p.m. ET Friday, April 21 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. ACCNX, the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry the league’s spring football games over three weekends beginning Saturday, April 8. All spring football games on ACCNX will re-air this spring on ACCN.





ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home for ACC football’s slate of spring games throughout April. ACCN will air Virginia’s Spring Game on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. ET, as the Cavaliers make their first public appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s tragedy on Grounds.





Louisville is gearing up for its first season under former quarterback Jeff Brohm, who takes over after six seasons at Purdue.





The Cardinals are looking for their third-straight postseason appearance after defeating Cincinnati 24-7 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.





2023 ACC Football Schedule

The 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled tonight during a two-hour special ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ACC Network. Jordan Cornette will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Roddy Jones, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt as they reveal each team’s schedule along with key matchups and weeks.



