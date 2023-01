Louisville landed its second two wide receiver in three days, this time in the form of All-Sun Belt stand-out Jamari Thrash.



The six-foot 180-pound receiver played in 12 games last season and caught 61 passes for 1122 yards and seven touchdowns.



His yardage was good for 13th in the nation and his yards per catch (18.39) finished 18th. He has one season of eligibility remaining.