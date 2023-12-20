Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Four more transfer commitments roll in

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

Louisville picked up four more transfer portal commitments this week as the Cardinals look to 2024.

This round of commitments had a local flavor as two players from Louisville are transferring back to the hometown team.

Here are the new commitments for the Cards:

Advertisement

The Male High School product is coming home. Cummings committed to Louisville on Monday and will spend his final year of eligibility with Jeff Brohm. Cummings was a wide receiver at Male, but transitioned to tight end in Lexington.

Blake Ruffin is also returning home. The Trinity standout spent two years at the FCS level, and after a breakout sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-4 safety will make the jump to the Power Five level. Ruffin has great length and range at safety, and will compliment the veterans well.

Whenever you add a two-year starter at the Power Five level, you feel good. Mills is just that, starting the last two years at both tackle spots for the Red Raiders. Louisville has shored up the offensive line and should have a formidable mix entering spring ball. The 6-foot-6 tackle will reunite with his QB in Louisville.

Adding a former four-star blue chipper to the fold is never a bad thing. The redshirt freshman appeared in 10 games this season, recording 19 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Holloway may very well be a long-term play, but he has the pedigree to play and contribute at this level.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement