Four-star guard Ty-Laur Johnson commits to Louisville
Louisville had one scholarship left to use for the upcoming season, and seemingly out of nowhere, that scholarship was filled as 2023 four-star guard Ty-Laur Johnson announced in favor of Kenny Payne and company on Monday afternoon.
The Bronx (NY) Our Savior Lutheran product was originally committed to Memphis, but opened up his recruitment in April. It's not exactly clear which schools entered the mix following the de-commitment, but Louisville emerged as the preferred suitor for the 6-foot point guard.
This is a much-needed addition for Louisville's back-court and gives them a on-the-ball scoring punch behind Skyy Clark.
SCOUTING REPORT:
"Extremely fierce competitor who’s he’s a natural born leader. Crafty ball handler who gets into the paint at will. Understands how to create contact as an undersized guard to get to the FT line. Loves playing in transition but plays at his own pace. Great instincts as a passer. Capable 3 point shooter."
LOUISVILLE RISES TO NO. 3 CLASS IN 2023:
Following the commitment of four-star guard Ty-Laur Johnson, Louisville now has the No. 3 overall class in the updated 2023 team rankings. Louisville sits behind just Kentucky and Duke.
RIVALS STAFFER FILM BREAK DOWN:
*******
2023-2024 ROSTER
Returners:
Mike James
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
JJ Traynor
Emmanuel Okorafor
Incoming transfers:
Skyy Clark (Illinois)
Tre White (USC)
Danilo Jovanovich (Miami)
2023 recruits:
Kaleb Glenn
Curtis Williams
Dennis Evans
Trentyn Flowers
Koron Davis
Ty-Laur Johnson