Louisville had one scholarship left to use for the upcoming season, and seemingly out of nowhere, that scholarship was filled as 2023 four-star guard Ty-Laur Johnson announced in favor of Kenny Payne and company on Monday afternoon.

The Bronx (NY) Our Savior Lutheran product was originally committed to Memphis, but opened up his recruitment in April. It's not exactly clear which schools entered the mix following the de-commitment, but Louisville emerged as the preferred suitor for the 6-foot point guard.

This is a much-needed addition for Louisville's back-court and gives them a on-the-ball scoring punch behind Skyy Clark.

