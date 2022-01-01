Four-star wing Kamari Lands commits to Louisville

The New Year is certainly off to a good start for Chris Mack and the Louisville basketball program as the Cardinals got a commitment from four-star prospect Kamari Lands. Lands was a Syracuse pledge from April to August, before de-committing from the Orange.



Louisville, Memphis, and Arizona State got involved with the 6-foot-8 wing, and the Cardinals won out with a New Year's Day commitment. Lands at one point was the No. 30 player in the Rivals 2022 class, but now sits at No. 52 in the latest rankings. National Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy is high on Louisville's newest commit: "Lands will provide the Cardinals with a long, athletic wing that can shoot from distance as well as finish at the bucket"

Travis Graf called Lands "the best pro prospect to commit to Louisville in quite some time."

Kamari Lands joins Tae Davis and Frederick King in Louisville's 2022 class.

