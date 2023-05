LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Free tickets can now be claimed for the University of Louisville’s public Celebration of Life on Monday, May 15 in honor of legendary UofL men’s basketball coach Denny Crum, who passed away Tuesday morning at age 86.





The Celebration of Life will take place at 7 p.m. ET Monday at the KFC Yum! Center and will be free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m.





Those who wish to attend will be able to claim free tickets at the following link: https://uofl.me/3pBL8gY





The Celebration of Life will feature several guest speakers, as well as video messages from those cannot be in attendance.