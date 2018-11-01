Travis, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound freshman, appeared in three games this season.

“Jordan Travis approached me Tuesday about transferring, and we had a productive discussion about his future,” Petrino said. “He talked about the possibility of getting closer to home and his family, and we agreed that it might be a better situation for him personally. Jordan is a terrific young man and I wish him nothing but the best in his collegiate career.”

Travis completed 4-of-14 passes for 71 yards and one score this season. He went 4 for 9 for 71 yards and connected with Tutu Atwell on a 29-yard touchdown pass versus Georgia Tech.