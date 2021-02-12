CardinalSports - Friday evening news & notes

Rounding up the news and notes from the last couple of days as we head into the weekend...

Carlik Jones 1 of 30 named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List

Louisville's own Carlik Jones is on the list of 30 in the running for player of the year. Other local players on the list include Charles Bassey of WKU and Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana.



The full list can be found here.

Louisville is (sort of) back to practice

It doesn't appear that Louisville has everybody back at practice, but head coach Chris Mack provided a bit of an update via his twitter account.

Virtual practice is 👎 pic.twitter.com/K2sB7u86Wt — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) February 12, 2021



With Mack and three players testing positive, Louisville probably has 6-7 guys back in the gym going through some form of a practice. From the picture, you really can't tell who is out there, but one guy that is present is Carlik Jones, from what I can tell.

Malik Williams back as well?

We don't know to what degree, but Malik Williams is out of his boot and is participating in practice at some level.



The original timeline we were given would have Malik back right now. The key in all of this is getting the 6-foot-11 center in shape. That will be a big challenge, as Williams hasn't done any type of running since the injury occurred before the season.

Pair of former Cards making noise professionally

Good news for two former Louisville basketball players as Jordan Nwora was called up to the Milwaukee Bucks from the G League, and Ray Spalding signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets. In his one game at the G League level, Nwora dropped 26 points.

The Bucks have recalled @JordanNwora from the Salt Lake City Stars of the @nbagleague.



Nwora appeared in one game with SLC and scored a game-high 26 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3FG) with four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes against the Erie BayHawks on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/IAjYaFRPT0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 12, 2021



Spalding has played most of the year in the G League, and after a flurry of solid performances, the forward has been called up.

Forward Ray Spalding is signing a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2021



This is awesome news for a guy who has bounced back and forth from the G League to the NBA.

Louisville football adds to support staff

Catholic high school football coach Gabe Fertitta is set to join Scott Satterfield's staff in a quality control role. Fertitta comes from Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he won two state titles, and captured runner-ups in the other two years he was there.

BREAKING NEWS: Catholic High School announces the departure of Head Football Coach Gabe Fertitta upon his acceptance of a position with the University of Louisville football staff for the 2021 college football season. MORE here: https://t.co/CdEbE64qDK Congratulations, Coach! pic.twitter.com/dCaMMYY0OE — Catholic High School (@CHS_BR) February 12, 2021