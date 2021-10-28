From the other sideline: Louisville
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State football's opponent this Saturday is Louisville, which is probably a bit better than their 4-3 overall record indicates.
What should the Wolfpack expect from the Cardinals? We turned to Ty Spalding of CardinalSports.com to get some answers.
1. It seems like Louisville could have a range of records through seven games this year. Is it fair to say Louisville is good enough to compete with almost anyone but also not quite good enough to just expect to show up and win? Why or why not?
"Louisville could definitely be 6-1, but they could also be 3-4. Instead, they sit at 4-3.
"Louisville held a 17-point lead entering the fourth quarter against Virginia, and then fell apart down the stretch. They led Wake Forest with just a few minutes remaining, and gave up a game-winning drive to lose.
"But on the flip side, they won close games against UCF and Florida State that could have gone either way.
"So, yes, I would say Louisville is capable of beating anyone in the conference."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news