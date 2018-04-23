After winning six straight games and going up 1-0 in a series against previously struggling Virginia, Louisville lost the final two games of the series Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Louisville led 4-1 after scoring a pair of runs in the first and third innings, but Virginia struck with three runs in the sixth inning and the Cardinals were held scoreless from the fourth inning on. UofL fell 5-4 in a tough game in front of 2,643 fans.

In the rubber match on Sunday, Louisville's Bobby Miller spun an incredible game, reaching the ninth inning and striking out the first batter before giving up a base hit and turning the ball over to the bullpen for the final two outs. Reliever Reid Detmers gave up a double to center field and a single to right center and the Cardinals lost 2-1. UofL left 10 runners on base Sunday.

The Cardinals must recover quickly with Western Kentucky coming to town Tuesday and a weekend series vs. Indiana State this weekend.



