Future Cardinal Robbins has surgery

Local star and future Cardinal Aidan Robbins' senior season was cut short at Manual High School. Robbins suffered a torn labrum in mid-September, derailing his plans.

After getting the shoulder checked out, Robbins and his family opted for surgery this week.

Robbins is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back who is rated No. 11 overall in the state for 2019. He's the No. 71 multi-position athlete in the nation according to Rivals.com.

