Future Cardinal Robbins has surgery
Local star and future Cardinal Aidan Robbins' senior season was cut short at Manual High School. Robbins suffered a torn labrum in mid-September, derailing his plans.
After getting the shoulder checked out, Robbins and his family opted for surgery this week.
Thank you card nation for all the well wishes and prayers! Surgery went well today and I’m on the road to recovery to be ready for my journey that begins in January 2019!💪🏾 #L1C4🐔— Aidan Robbins (@theaidanrobbins) October 10, 2018
Robbins is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back who is rated No. 11 overall in the state for 2019. He's the No. 71 multi-position athlete in the nation according to Rivals.com.