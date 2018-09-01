CARDINALS FACE DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPIONS TO OPEN 100TH SEASON The University of Louisville will celebrate its 100th season of competition with a neutral-site game against Alabama — the 2017 national champions — in the Camping World Kickoff Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game will be televised on ABC with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Maria Taylor calling the action. The Cardinals return 15 starters from last season’s team that finished 8-5 and dropped a 31-27 decision to Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl. Despite losing Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, the Cardinals return seven starters on offense, headlined by wide receiver Jaylen Smith, who caught 60 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Offensive tackle Geron Christian was a third-round selection by the Washington Redskins, but the Cardinals bring back four starters on the offensive line in offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, guards Lukayus McNeil and Kenny Thomas, and center Robbie Bell. Sophomore linebacker Dorian Etheridge — the first true freshman to lead the Cardinals in tackles a year ago — is one of five returning starters on defense. The Charleston, W.Va. native, recorded 83 tackles in 13 games. Junior defensive end Jonathan Greenard is another highly productive returner after leading the team with 15.5 tackles for loss and being second with 7.5 sacks.

FOURTH APPEARANCE VERSUS NO. 1 TEAM Alabama opens the 2018 season as the preseason No. 1 team in the country, the fourth time in school history the Cardinals face the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Poll, and the first since squaring off at home versus Penn State in 1997. The Nittany Lions defeated the Cardinals 57-21 at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals will face a top-five opponent for the thirdstraight season, going 1-2 in those games. Louisville defeated No. 2 Florida State 63-20 and lost to No. 5 Clemson 42-36 in 2016. The Cardinals lost to third-ranked Clemson 47-21 last year. The Cardinals are facing the defending national champion for the fourth time in school history, two of which have come in the last two seasons. Louisville squares off with Alabama — the 2017 national champion — and Clemson — the 2016 winner. The Cardinals fell 47-21 at home to the Tigers last season in front of a national ABC audience and an appearance from the College GameDay crew.

PETRINO NAMES FOUR CAPTAINS Quarterback Jawon Pass, offensive lineman Lukayus McNeil, defensive end Jonathan Greenard and safety Dee Smith have been named captains for the Cardinals’ 2018 football team. n Pass, a redshirt sophomore quarterback, appeared in five games last season. Coming off the bench, Pass threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown. In his first career appearance, Pass went 5-of-8 for 75 yards in a win over Kent State, and followed up completing 14-of-19 passes for 115 yards and a score in a win over Murray State the next week. A three-year starter on the offensive line, McNeil has started 34 games during his career, including 13 games in 2017. He was one of only two players to start every game on the offensive line, while the Cardinals finished sixth in the country in total offense. A starter in five games at defensive end last season, Greenard led the team in tackles for loss with 15.5 and was tied for the team lead with 7.0 sacks. He totaled a career-high 2.0 sacks versus Kent State, while totaling a career-best 3.0 tackles for loss against North Carolina. The junior from Hiram, Ga., recorded four or more tackles in seven games, including a career-high nine versus Boston College. The native of Florence, Ala., Smith appeared in 12 games at safety in 2017, while registering a career-best 53 tackles and one interception. He closed the season with a career-best 11 tackles versus Mississippi State. Over his three-year career, Smith has totaled 102 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

PASS TAKES OVER THE REINS OF THE LOUISVILLE OFFENSE Jawon Pass will take over the reins of Louisville’s high-octane offense as the third-year player is expected to make his first start this season. He replaces Lamar Jackson, who started the last 27 games at quarterback and literally re-wrote the UofL record book. Pass has appeared in five career games, all in relief, and played well in limited snaps. The Carver High product passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 69.7 percent of his passes. In his first career game, Pass completed 5-of-8 passes for 75 yards in the 42-3 win over Kent State. The following week, Pass produced his top performance, throwing for 115 yards and a touchdown, while rushing nine times for 36 yards and a score in a win over Murray State.

LOOKING FOR MORE OUT OF THE BACKFIELD The Cardinals had the ultimate running back at the quarterback position in Lamar Jackson, who set the school record with 4,132 yards on the ground. With the former Heisman Trophy winner now in the National Football League, the Cardinals will look for a more traditional approach in running the football. The Cardinals return only 482 yards from the running back spot this season. Redshirt sophomore Dae Williams is the top returning runner, totaling 235 yards and three scores in 2017. Coming off a knee injury that caused him to miss seven games, Williams rushed for a career-best 88 yards on 15 carries in a win over Virginia and added 41 yards in his first collegiate game in a win at Florida State. Redshirt junior Trey Smith added 124 yards in limited action, redshirt freshman Colin Wilson rushed for 69 yards in three games before he tore his ACL and missed most of the 2017 season.

SMITH NAMED PRESEASON ALL-ACC Senior wide receiver Jaylen Smith has been named on the 2018 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team by a panel of 148 voters at the ACC Football Kickoff in July. Smith was one of three wide receivers on the team, joining NC State’s Kelvin Harmon and Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow. A first team allACC selection in 2017, Smith paced the Cardinals with 60 receptions for 980 yards and seven scores. He finished 32nd nationally in yards, while placing second in the league with an average of 98.0 yards receiving per game. Despite missing three games with an injury, he finished third in the league in receiving yards and was ninth in receptions. His 16.3 yards per reception was the fifth-best mark in the conference. Named last to the 2018 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, Smith registered a career-best four 100-yard receiving contests, establishing career highs with nine receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown in a 47-35 win over North Carolina. He caught a pair of touchdowns in a win over Virginia and closed the season with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown against Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl. Heading into his final season, Smith has totaled 116 career receptions for 1,955 yards and is tied for 11th in school history with 14 touchdowns.

GREENARD GOES BEHIND THE LINE Named one of the four captains, junior Jonathan Greenard looks to duplicate his personal-best season from a year ago. Playing a full season, Greenard led the team with 15.5 tackles for loss, which placed him in a tie for fifth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He also tied for the team lead with 7.0 sacks — tied for the sixth-most in the league. Greenard had some huge games for the Cardinals in 2017, posting a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss in a 47-35 win over North Carolina and racking up a pair of sacks at home versus Kent State. n Appearing in 25 games, Greenard. has shown his productivity, registering 22.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

KING GOES FOR THREE-PEAT The Cardinals haven’t had to punt much over the last two seasons, but when they do they might have one of the better punters in the nation in junior Mason King. For the last two seasons, the Louisville native has set the school record for punting average in a season at 43.9 yards per punt. Last season, King punted just 43 times, which would have ranked in the top 25 nationally, but didn’t qualify based on the minimum requirements. Last season, King was one of the best, helping the Cardinals finish 26th nationally in net punting at 40.1 yards per punt. In 2017, He recorded 10 boots of 50 or more yards and had four games with two of them, while adding 14 during the 2016 campaign. That same season, almost half of his punts were fair caught and 16 landed inside the opposition’s 20-yard line.

TRANSFER TO REBUILD SECONDARY With the loss of four starters in the defensive backfield, the Cardinals look to rebuild their secondary, and will relay on a pair of transfer to begin that process. Cornerbacks P.J. Mbanasor and Rodjay Burns are two candidates who bolster the secondary. Mbanasor, a native of Pflugerville, Texas, hasn’t played since appearing in 10 games at cornerback for Oklahoma during the 2015 season. That season, he recorded seven tackles and a pair of pass breakups for the Big 12 power. A transfer from Ohio State, Burns played in seven games and recorded one tackle. He returned an interception for a touchdown versus Bowling Green. He played scholastically at Trinity High in Louisville.

INEXPERIENCED DEFENSE The Cardinals returns five starters from last season’s defense and brings back little experience on that side of the football. There is a total of 55 total starts from the players who return from the 2017 squad. Sophomore linebacker Dorian Etheridge returns the most starts with 13 — all coming as a rookie a year ago. Safety Dee Smith is next with nine total starts followed by Jonathan Greenard and G.G. Robinson with six.

SMITH LOOKS TO BUILD OFF ROOKIE SEASON Sophomore safety TreSean Smith stepped onto the biggest stage in his first game, picking off a pass in the end zone in the 35-28 season-opening win over Purdue. The native of Ohio was tied for third on the team with a pair of interceptions — also notching an interception versus Boston College. n Appearing in all 13 games, Smith is the third-leading tackler returning in the secondary with 34 stops and 4.0 tackles for loss.