Cardinal football is back, baby. Here’s everything you need to know about tomorrow’s game against the #9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Forecast:

Partly sunny and fairly warm. High of 90, index 98. Wind 5 mph NW.

Kickoff and Postgame: Mostly clear, with temps falling into the low 70s. 9% chance of precipitation. Wind 4 mph N.

Key Times:

Noon – Stadium Lots Open.

3:00pm – The Drive with Mark Ennis

5:30pm – Card March.

Happy hour with $3 domestic drafts throughout the stadium and $5 12oz cans on the Norton Terrace (Party Deck) and UPS Flight Deck until kickoff. After kickoff prices will increase.

Pregame show on 93.9 The Ville starts.

8:00pm – Kickoff.

Postgame: Mark Ennis will host postgame show on 93.9 The Ville.

Miscellaneous:

WEAR. BLACK.

Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN

Online stream: ESPN3

On the call: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Maria Taylor(reporter)

SiriusXM: 84 (Home) / 129 (Away)

Series:

Louisville 1 – Notre Dame 0

Last win: 2014, UL 31 – ND 28

Notre Dame Players to Worry About

Offense:

#12 QB Ian Book - 68.2% comp., 2628yds, 19tds, 7int, 154.0qbr. 280yds/rush, 4tds.

#10 WR Chris Finke – 49rec, 571yds, 11.7yd/rec, 2tds

#83 WR Chase Claypool – 50rec, 639yds, 12.8yd/rec, 4tds

Defense:

#11 FS Alohi Gilman – 94 tackles (58 solo, 36 assisted), 2ints, 5 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble.

#5 CB Troy Pride Jr. – 47 tackles (37 solo, 10 assisted), 2ints, 10 passes defended, 1 forced fumble.

#42 DE Julian Okwara – 8 sacks, 12.5tfls, 39 tackles (26 solo, 13 assisted, 1int, 1 forced fumble.

Keys to the Game

1. Establish the Ground Game – With ND losing LB Te’Von Coney and DT Jerry Tillery, there are a lot of questions about who is going to be able to fill the big shoes they left behind, leaving their run protection suspect. If Louisville can get the ground game going early, the offense and Puma can settle in and draw out the game, which leads me to my next point…

2. Manage the Clock – ND likes to run an up-tempo offense, and there’s nothing that upsets fast offenses more than slow-moving games. Don’t be surprised if you see Satterfield try to turn this game into the 2016 Duke-Louisville game. When you’re overmatched, it’s a good idea to limit your opponent’s scoring opportunities.

3. Make ND Run – This last one makes me nervous, as we have no idea what our atrocious d-line from last year will be capable of. But with a new 3-4 defense, the defense will be relying on outstanding linebacker play, which puts less stress on the already thin d-line. ND did not have much of a rushing attack outside of Dexter Williams (now with the Packers), and with the departure of two of their best linemen in 2018, UofL may be smart to dare the Irish to run. This could help with clock management and limiting ND’s dangerous passing attack.

Predictions

Vegas: +20.5, o/u 55.5, which means Vegas estimates a score of 38-17.

SP+: +19.3, with 13% win probability

ESPN’s FPI: 12.1% win probability

Mark Ennis (0-0): Notre Dame 38 – Louisville 13

Dave Lackford (0-0): Notre Dame 38 – Louisville 17 (is Lackford Mr. Bovada?)

Ty Spalding (0-0): Notre Dame 30 – Louisville 13

Conor Shea (0-0): Notre Dame 38 – Louisville 24