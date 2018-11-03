LOUISVILLE FACTS The University of Louisville football team faces its second ranked opponent of the season, traveling to Clemson, S.C., to face the No. 2 Tigers at noon. The Cardinals opened the season with a 51-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 1. The Cardinals dropped their fifth-straight game, falling to Wake Forest on Oct. 27 at Cardinal Stadium. The Demon Deacons rushed for 368 yards and totaled 591 yards of total offense in the 56-35 win over the Cardinals. Quarterback Jawon Pass threw for a career best 358 yards and totaled 392 yards of total offense in the loss. The Columbus, Ga., native also set career highs with 30 completions and 54 attempts. The 54 passing attempts were the second most in a game by a Louisville player without an interception behind only Brian Brohm’s record of 58 attempts versus Utah on Oct. 5, 2007 Wide receiver Jaylen Smith logged the seventh 100- yard receiving game of his career and the second this season finishing with 107 yards on eight catches becoming just the 10th Louisville player with that total. Smith passed Mario Urrutia and Miguel Montano to move into sixth place on Louisville’s career list for receiving yards with 2,328 yards With 132 yards receiving, TuTu Atwell set a Louisville record for most receiving yards in a game by a true freshman, breaking the previous record of 106 yards by Eli Rogers achieved at Cincinnati on Oct. 15, 2011. Atwell’s 132 receiving yards are the most for a Louisville player this season. Running back Trey Smith delivered his second collegiate touchdown on the longest run of his career as the redshirt junior went 52 yards for a score on a fourth and one play in the first quarter. The scoring run by Smith marked the longest rush of the season for Louisville and twice as long as the previous run of 26 yards by Colin Wilson against Indiana State. Smith became the first Louisville running back to rush for three touchdowns in a game since Brandon Radcliff had three versus Wake Forest on Nov. 12, 2016. Defensive end Amonte Caban recorded a sack for the second-straight game.

NEWS: The Cardinals travel to Death Valley to face No. 2 Clemson



STORY: https://t.co/uRLI964f7Q — LouisvilleFootball (@UofLFootball) October 29, 2018

ABOUT CLEMSON Freshman Trevor Lawrence threw for four touchdowns as No. 2/2 Clemson rolled its way to a 59-10 victory over Florida State ast Saturday, marking the first time in program history that the Tigers posted back-to-back wins at Doak Campbell Stadium. With four touchdowns against Florida State, Lawrence broke Deshaun Watson’s school record for single-season passing touchdowns by a true freshman, recording 16 so far this year. Lawrence finished the game with a career-high 314 passing yards, connecting on 20-of-37 passes. The receiving duo of Amari Rodgers and Tee Higgins combined for four touchdowns and 218 yards, including a career-high 165 receiving yards by Rodgers. 8 On the other side of the ball, the Clemson defense forced seven three-and-outs by Florida State and totaled 14 tackles for loss, including five sacks.

LAST TIME OUT AGAINST CLEMSON Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for 381 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, but the No. 14 Cardinals fell 47-21 at home to third-ranked Clemson in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown. Jackson passed for 317 yards and three TDs, but most of that came with things already in hand for Clemson. The Tigers’ Dorian O’Donnell returned an interception 44 yards for a TD and a 26-7 third-quarter lead, and they sacked Jackson four times. Kelly Bryant had TD runs of 8 and 1 yards sandwiched around a 79-yard scoring pass to wide-open Ray-Ray McCloud in the second quarter. Jackson had TD passes of 11 yards to Charles Standberry, 36 yards to Jaylen Smith and 8 to Dez Fitzpatrick. But the junior struggled to throw and run all night for Louisville (2-1, 1-1 ACC). The Cardinals were outgained 613-433, saving face somewhat with a 14-point fourth quarter.

THE LAST TIME OUT Matt Colburn II rushed for career highs of 243 yards and three touchdowns, Sam Hartman threw two TD passes and Wake Forest rolled up 591 yards in a 56-35 rout of Louisville. The Demon Deacons (4-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) had their way offensively in a high-scoring matchup of schools seeking their first league win. They scored TDs on five of their first six first-half possessions and broke 500 yards for the fourth time this season, the second in ACC play.

FIVE KEY STORYLINES The Cardinals are trying to avoid their first six-game conference losing streak since the 1997 and parts of the 1998 campaign. The Cardinals got their offense on track last weekend in the loss to Wake Forest, accounting for a season-high 532 yards — 358 yards coming through the air. Since being replaced as the starter versus Virginia, quarterback Jawon Pass is averaging 283.3 yards per game, throwing five touchdown passes and tossing three interceptions. The Columbus, Ga., native completed 30-of-54 passes for a career high 358 yards in the loss to Wake Forest. Wide receiver Jaylen Smith posted his best game of the season, catching eight passes for 107 yards. It was the seventh 100-yard receiving game of his career and the second this season. With 132 yards receiving, TuTu Atwell set a Louisville record for most receiving yards in a game by a true freshman, breaking the previous record of 106 yards by Eli Rogers achieved at Cincinnati on Oct. 15, 2011. The Miami, Fla., native 132 receiving yards are the most for a Louisville player this season.

CARDINALS HAVE NO ANSWERS DURING STREAK The Cardinals are in the midst of one of their worst losing streaks in a long time,and looking at some of the key statistics — it’s easy to see why. Louisville is allowing 43.0 points per game during this streak, giving up over 50 points on two occasions. The Cardinals are being outscored 112-34 in the second half over the last five games. Opponents have dominated the Cardinals on the ground, averaging 288.2 yards per game over the last five, including 17 rushing touchdowns. Wake Forest ran for 368 yards and five touchdowns in the 56-35 win last weekend.