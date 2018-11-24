The University of Louisville football team closes the 2018 season with a visit from intra-state rival Kentucky on Saturday in a 7 p.m. contest at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals dropped their eighth-straight game, falling to NC State 52-10 on Nov. 17 at Cardinal Stadium. The eight-game losing streak is tied for the sixth-longest in school history. The Cardinals finished 0-8 in the league, their second-longest conference losing streak in school history. The Cardinals rushed for a season high 254 yards in the loss to NC State — the most yards on the ground since running for 346 yards in defeating Kentucky 44-17 last season. The Cardinals are 105-8 when rushing for over 200 yards in a game. Quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed for a game high 100 yards on 14 carries, becoming only the second quarterback in school history to register two or more 100- yard rushing games in a season. Cunningham rushed for 129 yards in a win over Western Kentucky on Sept. 15. The Cardinals averaged 6.7 yards a rush in the loss to NC State last weekend, carrying 38 times for 254 yards. 8 Running back Jeremy Smith added 10 carries for a season high 74 yards in the loss, while Colin Wilson added 44 yards on seven carries. Through the air, Cunningham was 8 of 14 for 90 yards, and Jawon Pass was 5 of 11 for 67 yards and one interception. 8 Wide receiver Jaylen Smith led the Cardinals with three receptions for 56 yards, with Seth Dawkins added two receptions for 34 yards. Defensive end Tabarius Peterson led the Cardinals with eight tackles and one sack, while Henry Famurewa added a career high seven tackles. The Cardinals allowed 52 points, the sixth time this season that they have given up 50 or more points in a game. Louisville has yielded a school record 473 points — besting the old mark of 429 points allowed in 1985.

ABOUT THE KENTUCKY WILDCATS Benny Snell, Jr. rushed 26 times for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Kentucky won its eighth game of the season, topping Middle Tennessee 34-23 on Saturday at Kroger Field. It was the fifth time this season that Snell has rushed for at least 100 yards, and the 17th such game in his UK career. Snell’s two touchdowns give him 44 for his career, the second-most rushing touchdowns of any player in SEC history prior to his senior year. Only former Georgia Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker had more career touchdowns prior to his senior season (49). Josh Allen had two sacks, breaking a pair of school records in the process. Allen set UK’s career record for sacks with 26.5, while also breaking the Kentucky single-season record with 13. Allen registered a career-high 15 tackles in the game. Kentucky enters the game at 8-3, its first eight win season since 1984.

FIVE KEY STORYLINES Lorenzo Ward took over on an interim basis for Bobby Petrino after serving as the associate head coach for the last two seasons. Ward joined the staff in January 2017 as associate head coach and secondary coach. Ward has over 21 years of coaching experience, spending four of his six years as a defensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference at South Carolina. Prior to joining Petrino’s staff at Louisville, Ward served one season as Fresno State’s defensive coordinator. The Cardinals will say goodbye to 11 seniors who have combined to secure a 27-23 overall record during their four seasons. The Cardinals appeared in three bowl games during that time, playing in the Music City Bowl (2015), Citrus Bowl (2016), and TaxSlayer Bowl (2017). Facing one of nation’s stingiest defenses in Kentucky, the Cardinals are coming off a game where they rushed for 245 yards in the loss to NC State. Malik Cunningham became only the second quarterback in school history to rush for over 100 yards in a game for the second time in a season. Wide receiver Jaylen Smith puts the final chapter on a great collegiate career. The Pascagoula, Mississippi, native has caught 150 passes for 2,474 yards and 15 touchdowns. He leads the team with 34 receptions for 519 yards and one score. Redshirt sophomore Tabarius Peterson, who recorded eight tackles versus NC State, has recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the last two games.

THE GOVERNOR’S CUP The Governor’s Cup was created in 1994 as the trophy for the winner of the Louisville-Kentucky game. Donated by The Kroger Company at a cost of $23,000, the Governor’s Cup stands 33 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. The trophy’s base and upright columns are hand-milled black marble. The glass components are optic-grade crystal. All metal parts are 23-karat, gold-plated brass. The cup itself is made of pewter with a 23- karat gold-plated finish. The cup was designed by Kendall Costner and sculpted by James Corcoran of Bruce Fox, Inc. The Kroger Company also is involved in supporting academic pursuits at the schools. Kroger is donating $10,000 to each school for each year the game is played. Kroger’s donations now total $420,000 - $210,000 to each school.

SENIOR FAREWELL A total of 11 players will be playing their final game of their career when the Cardinals host Kentucky on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The senior class owns a career record of 27-23 and appeared in three bowls during their four seasons with the Cardinals. 3 Cornelius Sturghill 5-11 188 CB R-SR Memphis, Tenn. (Melrose) 9 Jaylen Smith 6-4 220 WR SR Pascagoula, Miss. (Pascagoula) 11 Dee Smith 6-1 208 S SR Florence, Ala. (Florence) 21 London Iakopo 6-0 213 S R-SR Carson, Calif. (Long Beach CC) 24 Jack Duane 5-10 172 WR R-SR Chatham, N.J. (Chatham) 34 Jeremy Smith 6-2 225 RB R-SR Hammond, La. (Fresno City) 72 Lukayus McNeil 6-6 328 OL R-SR Indianapolis, Ind. (Decatur Central) 77 Linwood Foy 6-4 301 OL SR Los Angeles, Calif. (College of the Canyons) 79 Kenny Thomas 6-6 328 OL SR Pratttville, Ala. (Prattville) 83 Micky Crum 6-4 258 TE R-SR Columbus, Ohio (Hamilton Township) 96 Henry Famurewa 6-2 293 DL R-SR Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern

LAST TIME OUT AGAINST KENTUCKY Jackson accounted for 372 yards and two passing touchdowns, Reggie Bonnafon rushed for two scores and Louisville coasted past rival Kentucky 44-17 on Saturday to reclaim the Governor’s Cup. The Cardinals (8-4) led 31-10 at halftime and easily avenged last year’s 41-38 upset loss to the Wildcats. Play was chippy throughout, and tempers flared early as Heisman winner and Jones clashed after Lonnie Johnson Jr. knocked Jackson out of bounds at Kentucky’s 1 following a 9-yard run. Jackson bumped Jones after getting up, and the two players exchanged shoves before wrestling on the ground and igniting several smaller skirmishes. Jackson, Cardinals running back Malik Williams, Jones and Johnson were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct but remained in the contest. Dae Williams’ 1-yard TD soon after play resumed made it 14-0 for Louisville and set the stage for its third straight victory. Bonnafon rushed 11 yards for his second score, Jackson followed with a 29-yard TD pass to Dez Fitzpatrick and the Cardinals rolled to their biggest victory margin in the series since a 59-28 win in 2006. Jackson completed 15 of 21 passes for 216 yards and rushed 18 times for 156 to earn his second Howard Schnellenberger Most Valuable Player award for the game. Louisville evened the series at 15 and earned Bluegrass bragging rights for the sixth time in seven meetings. Benny Snell rushed 29 times for a career-high 211 yards and two TDs for Kentucky. But Wildcats (7-5) never got closer than 14-7 and were outgained 562-338 in losing their third of four games on a day they honored 25 seniors.

SERIES VERSUS KENTUCKY With last season’s Louisville win, the series is tied at 15-15. Louisville leads the series 10-8 in games played in Lexington, having won four straight. The Cardinals are just 5-7 in games played in Louisville, losing 41-38 during the 2016 season. Kentucky stormed into Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in 2016 and secured a thrilling 41-38 last-second victory over the No. 11 Cardinals, ending a five-game losing streak to Louisville in the process. The win was the Wildcats’ first road win over a ranked team since 2002, which also came against Louisville. The modern version of the Governor’s Cup rivalry began in 1994 after a 70-year hiatus and has been played each of the past 24 seasons.

TIED OR TRAILING AT THE HALF IN 10 OF 11 Louisville is being outscored 241-102 in the first half this season, giving up 119 points in the first quarter and 112 tallies in the second quarter. After Syracuse took a 7-0 lead after the first quarter on Nov. 9, the Orange went on to dominate the Cardinals, outscoring the Cardinals 30-7 en route to the 54-23 win in the Carrier Dome. The Cardinals have been tied or trailed at the half in every game but one this season, holding a 21-7 halftime versus Florida State — only to fall 28-24 with a last minute score.

MAKING MORE PLAYS The Louisville offense hasn’t been able to get on track for much of the season, but the Cardinals might be finding their stride in these last two contests. Louisville has surpassed the 400-yard plateau in each of the last two games, totaling 413 yards versus Syracuse and 411 against NC State. The Cardinals are averaging 356.9 yards per game, an average of 5.2 yards per play. In the last two games, the Cardinals have averaged 6.19 yards per play in losses to Syracuse and NC State. More impressive has been the work on the ground, averaging 5.9 yards per carry in those last two contests. Louisville averaged 6.7 yards per rush against NC State in totaling a season best 254 yards rushing.

PENALTIES A PROBLEM Penalties have been a problem all season, but its been a habitual problem all season. In the last three games, the Cardinals have committed 39 penalties for 293 yards in the loss. The Cardinals committed 17 infractions for 125 yards in the 54-23 defeat. The 17 penalties were one away from equaling the school record of 18 versus Cincinnati in 1998 and Connecticut and Tulane during the 2000 season. The 17 penalties were the most since equaling that number against Army on Sept. 21, 2002. The Cardinals are averaging 8.0 penalties per game, which ranks 117th in the country. Louisville has committed 10 or more penalties in four games this season, including 29 for 193 yards in the last two contests. For the season, the Cardinals have committed 89 penalties for 727 yards

ATWELL SETS FRESHMAN, SCHOOL RECORD; CONTINUES TO BE TOP RECEIVER Wide receiver Tutu Atwell continues to show why he was one of the stars of the 2018 recruiting class. In the loss to Wake Forest, Atwell’s 132 yards receiving set a Louisville record for most receiving yards in a game by a true freshman, breaking the previous record of 106 yards by Eli Rogers achieved at Cincinnati on Oct. 15, 2011. Atwell’s 132 receiving yards are the most for a Louisville player this season. Before the breakout game last weekend, the former Miami-Dade Player of the Year caught a personal best four passes for 79 yards, including a pair of 29-yard touchdown receptions. He opened the scoring when Jawon Pass connected with him on a 3rd-and-11 play to trim the lead to 21-7. Atwell caught the first career touchdown pass from Jordan Travis in the fourth quarter. Atwell, a native of Miami, Fla., is third on the team with 24 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns, and is leading the team with a 16.9 yards per catch average — the fifth-highest total among freshmen nationally. The speedster leads the team with eight receptions of over 20 or more yards this season.