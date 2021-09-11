GAME DAY: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's in-state matchup between the Cardinals and the Colonels:
Kickoff Information:
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Cardinal Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)
TV: ACC Network Extra (Roy Philpott & Forrest Conoly)
Spread: Louisville -30.5
Series History: Louisville leads 19-8-1
2021 Statistics:
|Louisville
|Ole Miss
|
24.0
|
Points/Game
|
31.0
|
43.0
|
Points Allowed/Game
|
28.0
|
155.0
|
Rush Yards/Game
|
123.0
|
188.0
|
Rush Yards Allowed/Game
|
226.0
|
200.0
|
Pass Yards/Game
|
238.0
|
381.0
|
Pass Yards Allowed/Game
|
275.0
|
355.0
|
Total Offense/Game
|
361.0
|
569.0
|
Total Defense/Game
|
501.0
What I want to see from Louisville:
1. Throw the ball down the field effectively
2. Get pressure from the defensive line
3. Improvement on the offensive line
4. Mix up the play calling
Prediction:
Louisville needs to come out out of the gates fast and sharp and establish some momentum heading into a crucial game with UCF next Friday. Louisville should be able to put up points on early and often especially in the passing game as the Eastern Kentucky secondary is very getable.
Louisville: 48
Eastern Kentucky: 10