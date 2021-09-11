 CardinalSports - GAME DAY: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-11 11:19:23 -0500') }} football Edit

GAME DAY: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's in-state matchup between the Cardinals and the Colonels:

Kickoff Information:

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Cardinal Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)

TV: ACC Network Extra (Roy Philpott & Forrest Conoly)

Spread: Louisville -30.5

Series History: Louisville leads 19-8-1

2021 Statistics:

2021 Statistics
Louisville Ole Miss

24.0

Points/Game

31.0

43.0

Points Allowed/Game

28.0

155.0

Rush Yards/Game

123.0

188.0

Rush Yards Allowed/Game

226.0

200.0

Pass Yards/Game

238.0

381.0

Pass Yards Allowed/Game

275.0

355.0

Total Offense/Game

361.0

569.0

Total Defense/Game

501.0

What I want to see from Louisville:

1. Throw the ball down the field effectively

2. Get pressure from the defensive line

3. Improvement on the offensive line

4. Mix up the play calling

Prediction:

Louisville needs to come out out of the gates fast and sharp and establish some momentum heading into a crucial game with UCF next Friday. Louisville should be able to put up points on early and often especially in the passing game as the Eastern Kentucky secondary is very getable.

Louisville: 48

Eastern Kentucky: 10

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}