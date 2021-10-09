GAME DAY: Louisville vs. Virginia

Louisville has the chance to have a really successful season, and trending towards that starts with the game today. Louisville has two home games coming up that they need to win. Virginia comes in at 3-2, after just beating Miami last week on the road. While the Cavaliers have a dangerous quarterback in Brennan Armstrong, I think the Cards will bounce back from last week's loss to Wake Forest. Virginia's defense is giving up nearly 200 rushing yards per game, paving the way for Malik Cunningham, Jalen Mitchell, and Trevion Cooley to have a big days on the ground.



Louisville: 35



Virginia: 28

