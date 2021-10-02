GAME DAY: Louisville vs. Wake Forest
Here's everything you need to know about today's game between Louisville and Wake Forest:
Kickoff Information:
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Truist Field
TV: ACC RSN (Tom Werme, James Bates, & Lauren Jbara)
Spread: Wake Forest -7
Series History: Louisville leads 6-2
What to watch for:
1. How do Jaylin Alderman, Dorian Jones, and KJ Cloyd play against a unique offensive scheme?
2. Can Josh Johnson and Shai Werts pick up where Braden Smith left off?
3. Will the Louisville offensive line get back to the form they had against UCF?
4. Are Trevion Cooley and Hassan Hall healthy enough to give Louisville some speed out of the backfield?
Prediction:
Louisville has won two straight over Wake Forest, both coming at the hands of Scott Satterfield. The 'slow ride' offense that Wake runs is difficult to prepare for, and points will be given up by Bryan Brown's defense. Malik Cunningham and the offense will have to answer early and often to keep the pressure on the Deacons. Louisville continues to capitalize on momentum, and the Cards pick up their fourth straight win.
Louisville: 41
Wake Forest: 35