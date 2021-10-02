GAME DAY: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Here's everything you need to know about today's game between Louisville and Wake Forest:

1. How do Jaylin Alderman, Dorian Jones, and KJ Cloyd play against a unique offensive scheme?



2. Can Josh Johnson and Shai Werts pick up where Braden Smith left off?



3. Will the Louisville offensive line get back to the form they had against UCF?

4. Are Trevion Cooley and Hassan Hall healthy enough to give Louisville some speed out of the backfield?

