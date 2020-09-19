CardinalSports - GAME DAY: Miami at Louisville

GAME DAY: Miami at Louisville
A top-20 matchup is here, and it's set for a primetime slot.
Everything you need to know about tonight's game:
QUICK HITS:
When: 7:30 PM
Where: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville KY
Watch: ABC - (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit & Maria Taylor)
Vegas Line: Louisville -1, Over/Under 65.5
SERIES HISTORY:
- Miami leads the all-time series with Louisville 10-3-1.
- The Hurricanes won the most recent matchup, a 52-27 win last season.
- Louisville has won three out of the last four matchups.
BY THE NUMBERS: 2020
MIAMI PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Offense:
#1 QB D'Eriq King
The offense for Miami goes as graduate transfer D'Eriq King goes. King will make his second career start for the Hurricanes after graduating and transferring from Houston.
King thrives getting out of the pocket and making plays with his legs. In Miami's first game, King ran for 83 yards, and threw for 144 yards. King had one touchdown on the ground, and tossed one as well.
The Hurricanes have lofty expectations for King, who was named to the watch lists for both the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award for the 2020 season.
King hold an FBS record, as he has had at least one rushing and one passing touchdown in 16 consecutive games.
Louisville will likely have to run a spy on King for some of the game. Look for a guy like Monty Montgomery to play a big role in stopping the dynamic signal-caller.
Defense:
#53 LB Zach McCloud
The middle of the defense for the Hurricanes starts and ends with linebacker Zach McCloud. The redshirt senior missed missed most of last year with an injury, but used a medical redshirt to return for his final year of eligibility.
McCloud has been a household name on the defensive side of the ball from the day he stepped on campus.
As a true freshman, McCloud started 11 out of 13 games for the Hurricanes. As a sophomore, McCloud also started 11 out of 13 games, and finished with 48 tackles.
As a junior, McCloud continued to make a name for himself, starting in nine contests.
Now back for his redshirt senior year with 141 career tackles, McCloud is the leader of the defense, and will try and be the force in the middle that is key to stopping the prolific rushing attack of Louisville.
Beat Miami.