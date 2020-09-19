CardinalSports - GAME DAY: Miami at Louisville

Everything you need to know about tonight's game:

A top-20 matchup is here, and it's set for a primetime slot.

- Louisville has won three out of the last four matchups.

The offense for Miami goes as graduate transfer D'Eriq King goes. King will make his second career start for the Hurricanes after graduating and transferring from Houston.

King thrives getting out of the pocket and making plays with his legs. In Miami's first game, King ran for 83 yards, and threw for 144 yards. King had one touchdown on the ground, and tossed one as well.

The Hurricanes have lofty expectations for King, who was named to the watch lists for both the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award for the 2020 season.

King hold an FBS record, as he has had at least one rushing and one passing touchdown in 16 consecutive games.

Louisville will likely have to run a spy on King for some of the game. Look for a guy like Monty Montgomery to play a big role in stopping the dynamic signal-caller.